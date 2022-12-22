Lusignan Prison escapee handed over to Guyanese lawmen

Lusignan Prison escapee Paul Goriah who was arrested in Suriname back in 2020 was on Thursday handed over to Guyanese law enforcement officers.

Goriah, 35, escaped from the Lusignan Prison on July 23, 2017, after he was committed to stand trial in the High Court for the murder of Anthony Breedy which occurred between March 12 and 14, 2016 during the commissioning of a robbery.

However, upon his return to Guyana, he was taken to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) where he was questioned during which he told detectives that after escaping from the penitentiary, he made his way to Lethem, Region Nine (Upper Takatu-Upper Essequibo).

There he was held by Brazilian authorities but was subsequently released from custody. Upon his release, he lived in Brazil for another year before travelling to Suriname.