Man arrested with illegal gun after chase by private security guards

A 30-year-old man of Timehri, East Bank Demerara is now in police custody after he was caught with a .32 pistol.

He was aapprehended at about 02:00h today at Croal Street, Georgetown by three private security officers attached to the Blackwater Tactical Security Firm.

According to police reports, the three security officers were doing residential checks/patrol when they stopped to purchase food on Light Street between Robb and Regent Streets, Georgetown during which they heard several loud explosions coming from Regent Street.

The security ranks then observed a male, dressed in a black and white jersey carrying a yellow haversack, running south along Light Street. They gave chase on foot behind the male who was running towards a Silver Toyota Spacio, PVV 8934, which was parked at the corner of South Road and Light Street.

As the security ranks approached the vehicle the male occupant exited the car and both parties then ran west along South Road.

Two of the security officers continued to chase behind the male with the haversack, who ran South along Louisa Rowe.

During the chase, the suspect threw the haversack into a Church compound located on Cummings Street between Brickdam and Croal Street, but was subsequently apprehended on Croal Street.

The haversack was retrieved by the officers. It was searched in the suspect’s presence and a black .32 Sig Sauer pistol along with two .32 spent shells and a magazine were found in the bag.

The man was escorted to the Alberttown Police Station, where he identified himself as a resident of Timehri, East Bank Demerara.

The firearm along with magazine was lodged at the station.

Meanwhile, the motorcar that was abandoned by the second suspect, who ran after seeing the security guards and managed to escape, was also impounded at the Alberttown Police Station.

The car was searched and a driver’s license for belonging to another male also of Timehri, E.B.D and an identification card of a GDF Corporal was found.

The suspect remains in custody, as investigations are ongoing.

Meanwhile, Commissioner of Police (ag.) Clifton Hicken has lauded this sort of collaboration and partnership between private security firms and the Guyana Police Force in crime fighting and working together to maintain peace and stability in communities across Guyana.