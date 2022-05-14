UPDATE: Melanie man shot to abdomen dies

Forty-four-year-old Kevin Phillips of Lot 101 Melanie Damishana, East Coast Demerara, who was shot to the abdomen in the wee hours of today, died while receiving treatment at the Georgetown Public Hospital.

Dead is Kevin Phillips, a mason of Melanie, East Coast Demerara, who was shot to his right-side abdomen sometime around 22:20h on Friday at Bachelor’s Adventure, ECD.

An eyewitness told the police that Phillips was sitting on a culvert on the western half of Middle Road, Bachelor’s Adventure, when a male ran up to him, pointed a handgun at him and fired a shot before fleeing through a cross street.

The injured man was immediately picked up by the eyewitness and rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where he underwent surgery for the gunshot wound.

According to the police, Phillips died at about 06:50h today, while being treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the GPHC.

His body has been taken to the Memorial Gardens Mortuary to await a post-mortem examination.

Investigations are ongoing.