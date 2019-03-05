Man arrested after robbing teacher outside of school

A 33-year-old man was apprehended by public-spirited citizens shortly after he robbed a young teacher outside of a school at Sophia, Greater Georgetown.
As she was leaving the school’s premises, the teacher, 20, of ‘D’ Field Sophia, was relieved of her necklace and motorcycle by two men around 14:30hrs yesterday.
However, one of the perpetrators was promptly apprehended by citizens and handed over to the police, the Guyana Police Force noted in a press release.
Police said the suspect, 33, of Front Road West Ruimveldt, Georgetown is cooperating with investigations; he is also being questioned in relation to several similar offences.
The other suspect, who goes by the alias “Red Man”, is currently being sought.
“The Guyana Police Force wishes to publicly commend those citizens who have responded to the victim’s calls for assistance, for their brave and courageous actions and for supporting law enforcement,” police noted.