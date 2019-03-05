Man arrested after robbing teacher outside of school

A 33-year-old man was apprehended by public-spirited citizens shortly after he robbed a young teacher outside of a school at Sophia, Greater Georgetown.

As she was leaving the school’s premises, the teacher, 20, of ‘D’ Field Sophia, was relieved of her necklace and motorcycle by two men around 14:30hrs yesterday.

However, one of the perpetrators was promptly apprehended by citizens and handed over to the police, the Guyana Police Force noted in a press release.