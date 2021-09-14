Man arraigned for hacking father to death

Twenty-six-year-old Rocky Miguel of Sand Pit Essequibo Coast was on Monday arraigned for hacking his father to death.

He appeared before Magistrate Ali-Seepaul at the Leonora Magistrate’s Court and was not required to plead to the indictable charge which stated that on September 9 at Great Troolie Island, Essequibo River, he murdered Archaelus Anthony Miguel.

As such, he was remanded to prison until November 11, 2021.

Initial reports indicated that the father and son had left for the backdam, but after some time, the son returned and claimed that he was unwell. He also claimed that his father was in the backdam, but upon making checks for the man, only his pants and a cell phone were found.

The suspect then reportedly travelled to Troolie Island, where villagers further questioned him, and it was then he related, “I chop he up, caz he de troubling me”.

He was arrested, and subsequently took ranks to the scene. On arrival, he pointed to the area where he allegedly chopped his father, then to the area where he had dragged the body and hid it under some branches. The body bore multiple chop wounds on all parts, including the face.

An autopsy performed on the remains of elderly Miguel revealed that he had sustained a total of 24 chop wounds on the head and other parts of the body.