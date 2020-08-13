Man appeals 60-year sentence over Albouystown murder

A 38-year-old man who was on June 20, 2017, sentenced to 60 years imprisonment for murdering Wendell Tappin on Old Year’s Day back in 2009, has filed an appeal against his conviction and sentence.

Steve Allicock, in his legal documents, argues that his conviction cannot stand, given the evidence adduced during the trial. He contends that his sentence is excessive in all the circumstances of the case.

It was reported that Tappin, 33, on December 31, 2009, at Hill Street, Albouystown, had an altercation with three men who stabbed and chopped him about his body.

Following the stabbing, Tappin was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Cooperation (GPHC), where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Six witnesses testified throughout the trial, including Dan Tapppin, who placed Allicock at the scene of the stabbing.

Allicock was on the run for five and a half years before he was captured in 2016.

In fact, throughout the court proceedings, Allicock, a father of seven, had begged for the court’s mercy, maintaining his innocence. He had reiterated that he was nowhere near the scene of the crime.

Allicock’s uncle, Randolph Allicock, and father, Leonard Allicock, had all been charged with the murder of Tappin.

Leonard Allicock appeared before Justice Diana Insanally and was acquitted of the murder of Tappin after a jury had unanimously found him not guilty of the crime.

State Prosecutor Hardy led the State’s case with assistance from Tamica Clarke and State Counsel, Seeta Bishundial.