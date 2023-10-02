Man accused of raping 8-Y-O girl found not guilty

A jury on Monday afternoon acquitted Ezera Percival of raping and engaging in sexual activity with an eight-year-old girl.

By a unanimous verdict, the mixed 12-member jury found Percival, a 43-year-old construction worker, not guilty of the charge that stated that he engaged in sexual penetration with the minor between January 1 and 27, 2022 in Demerara.

The panel also decided that he was not guilty of engaging in sexual activity with the young girl between the aforementioned dates by a vote of 10-2.

The jurors deliberated for a little over two hours.

The trial proceedings were held in-camera at the Sexual Offences Court of the Supreme Court in Demerara and presided over by Justice Jo-Ann Barlow.

The accused was represented by attorney-at-law Adrian Thompson.

