Man, 69, is latest COVID death; 66 new cases

Guyana has recorded another COVID-19 death after one other person who tested positive for the novel coronavirus died.

This now takes the total number of deaths in Guyana from the pandemic to 987.

The latest fatality is a 69-year-old male from Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam), who died on November 27. He was fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, 66 new COVID-19 cases were reported today, taking active cases in the country to now 1,521 including 17 patients in the COVID ICU and the remaining persons in either home or institutional isolation.

There are also three persons in institutional quarantine.

To date, some 389,445 persons have recovered from the deadly virus in Guyana.