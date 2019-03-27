Major upgrade for National Cultural Centre

The decades-old National Cultural Centre (NCC) in Georgetown is currently being upgraded to a more modern facility at a cost of $50M, the Department of Culture Youth and Sport has said.

Once the premier venue for major events, plays, and all theatrical entertainment, the NCC has failed to keep up with the times.

The Department of Culture, Youth and Sport is in the process of revamping the facility so it could accommodate modern features. These will include improving the stage and the sound system and replacing the chairs.

According to Director of Culture, Tamika Boatswain the lighting system for the centre has already been upgraded.

Plans to upgrade the historical building were floated by the then Minister of Culture, Dr Frank Anthony.

In 2014, the Minister announced that the Cultural Centre will undergo an $80 million rehabilitation. In fact, he had already written 10 companies to send in proposals for some of the works.

The National Cultural Centre first opened its doors to the public on May 16, 1976.