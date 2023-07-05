Mahdia tragedy: Schoolgirl faces 20th murder charge

The schoolgirl, who is currently facing 19 murder charges in relation to the Mahdia dorm fire, has been slapped with another one following the demise of another victim which took the death toll from the tragedy to 20.

The accused on Tuesday reappeared at the Mahdia Magistrate’s Court virtually where the charge was reread following the amendment to include the 20th victim, Sherana Daniels, 13.

The accused was not required to plea and was further remanded to the Juvenile Holding Centre. The matter was adjourned until July 20 for further report and additional statements.

The teenager allegedly started the deadly fire at the Mahdia Secondary School’s Dormitory in Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni) on May 21. The inferno initially killed 18 female students between the ages of 12 to 17 and a five-year-old boy, who was the son of the dorm parents.

Daniels, who was severely injured in the blaze, died a few days later.

Initial information received from sources close to the investigation had revealed that the teen in question was reportedly previously suspended for engaging in activities contrary to the rules of the institution and was involved in an argument with the administrators during which she allegedly threatened to cause “trouble.”

The Mahdia school’s dormitory housed students from the communities of Karisparu, El Paso, Micobie and Chenapao, Region Eight.

The fire was allegedly set in the bathroom area of the dormitory. According to the surviving female students, they were asleep and were awakened by screams. Upon checking, they saw fire/smoke in the bathroom area, which quickly spread in the building, causing several students to receive burns to their bodies and smoke inhalation, whilst several managed to escape.

Those who initially died as a result of the fire are Tracil Thomas; Lisa Roberts; Delicia Edwards; Lorita Williams; Natalie Bellarmine; Arriana Edwards; Cleoma Simon; Subrina John; Martha Dandrade; Loreen Evans; Belnisa Evans; Mary Dandrade; Omerfia Edwin; Nickleen Robinson; Sherina Daniels; Eulander Carter; Andrea Roberts; Bibi Rita Jeffrey, and five-year-old Adanye Jerome.

