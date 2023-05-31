Mahdia fire: Same law applies to everyone, procedures may differ – DPP

See a statement from the Director of Public Prosecution’s (DPP) Office on the murder charges recently instituted against the teenager who allegedly started the Mahdia Dorm fire:

DPP’S CHAMBERS PRESS STATEMENT- MADHIA SCHOOL DORMITORY FIRE

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions has noted with concern, comments being expressed in the media in relation to the Murder charge advised in the police file in relation to the Arson at the Madhia School Dormitory.

The DPP wishes to inform that ALL persons are charged with the same charge under the same law. The procedure in court differs for juveniles. The person charged is a juvenile and the hearing will be done in accordance with the Juvenile Justice Act in the Juvenile Court. The Rule of Law will be respected and applied. There is no question about that.

--- ---