Attorney Ronald Burch-Smith is new Bar Association President

Attorney-at-Law Ronald Burch-Smith has been elected as the new President of The Bar Association of Guyana.

The Association held its 44th Annual General Meeting today (May 31, 2023) via Zoom Online Platform.

As part of the proceedings, the Bar Council for the 2023-2024 fiscal year was elected.

Burch-Smith, who previously served in the position at the association from 2013 to 2015, was elected, unopposed, as the new President. He has replaced Attorney Pauline Chase.

It was explained that by the rules of the association, Chase was ineligible for re-election having already served two consecutive terms.

Nevertheless, Chase was elected unopposed as Vice-President, while Attorney Teni Housty was re-elected as the second Vice-President.

Attorney Ashely King, who served during the last term as Assistant Secretary was elected, also unopposed, to the post of Secretary. Attorney Trevona Weekes was elected as the new Assistant Secretary and Attorney Yashmini Singh was returned as Treasurer of the association.

The other elected members of the Bar Council are Attorneys Robin Stoby, SC; Jamela A. Ali, SC; Keoma D. Griffith; Kamal Ramkarran; Naresh Poonai, and Horatio Edmonson.

Ms. Sandia Ramnarine served as the Returning Officer during today’s election.

