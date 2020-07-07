Mahaicony teen killed in accident

An 18-year-old lad is now dead and a relative is seriously injured following an accident which occurred on Saturday at Dundee Village, Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Carson Inniss of Calcutta, Mahaicony succumbed to his injuries whilst receiving medical attention while his 20-year-old relative, Tyron Inniss is currently nursing a broken leg at a city hospital.

Reports indicate that Tyron was riding a motorcycle with Carson as the pillion rider when they were struck down by a motorcar.

The driver reportedly fled the scene, leaving the injured lads on the roadway. They were later picked up and taken to the hospital by public-spirited citizens.

This publication understands that the driver reportedly dumped his car in a yard but it was discovered by law enforcement officials.

However, police are still on the hunt for the driver, who was reportedly intoxicated at the time of the accident.

Investigations are continuing.