Ranks of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) on Monday conducted a narcotics eradication exercise at Bartica Village, Berbice River in Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

During the operation, which was spearheaded by a senior officer and involved a team of other ranks, an estimated two and a half acres of cannabis cultivation with over 11,000 plants and a camp were found.

The Police Force said the prohibited plants had a street value of more than $20M.

No arrests were made.