MACORP benefits from Labour Ministry’s safety, health training

Several officers from the Machinery Corporation of Guyana (MACORP) are now better informed on the requirements to maintain a safe and healthy working environment, after benefitting from a workshop facilitated by the Ministry of Labour’s Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Department.

The two-day training which was conducted at MACORP’s conference room, will help the officers who are a part of the Joint Workplace Safety and Health Committee (JWS&H), to better perform their duties in the working environment.

It will also provide them with the knowledge and skills they need to implement and maintain safe working systems and methods.

Additionally, these officers can better recognise, evaluate, control and even eliminate workplace hazards at their workplace. MACORP representatives can now conduct accident investigations competently.

With the establishment of these criteria, reduction and the extermination of workplace accidents can be expected.

The participants also learnt how to demonstrate an understanding of the fundamental tenets of OSH. They can better understand their roles and responsibilities as representatives of the JWS&H.

Since the PPP\C Government was sworn in, Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton, has been campaigning to have an OSH department set up in all working places.

The ministry has been hosting several sensitisation workshops and also visiting a number of companies in various regions, to educate everyone about the components of a safe and healthy workplace.

Those activities have seen tremendous results as accidents in workplaces reduced to 16 per cent in 2021 and 22 per cent in 2022.

