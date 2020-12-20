Mabaruma to get 24-hour electricity with new genset

Residents in Mabaruma are set to receive 24-hour electricity with the installation of a new genset to enhance supply to the Region One township from Monday.

The installation of a new genset at the Mabaruma Power Station will address the blackouts residents experience.

During an inspection of the equipment on Saturday, Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill expressed his approval for the swift manner in which staff at the power station installed the genset.

“I am extremely satisfied that the engine arrived on Thursday, and today Saturday it is already installed and functional. So, that is immediate relief for the people of Mabaruma,” Minister Edghill told the Department of Public Information (DPI).

Accompanying the Public Works Minister was Chairman of the Region One Regional Democratic Council, Mr. Brentnol Ashley who provided the background to the former electricity crisis in the township.

“The bearing in the crankshaft of the 750kVa genset would have mashed, and other problems would have developed as a result of that which has caused us to have the intervention of Government to have a new generator be procured so that the people of Mabaruma would not be able to suffer from additional power outages.”

“With this engine up and running… we will be able to put the electricity to 24 hours for our residents,” the Regional Chairman continued.

Region One’s Regional Executive Officer, Regional Vice-Chairman, and Mayor were also part of the inspection of Mabaruma’s new genset.

The current Administration has made other significant strides to increase the nation’s power generation. Recently, 10 new gensets valued nearly $500 million were acquired by the Guyana Power and Light Inc.

Six of the gensets were successfully installed at the Onverwagt and Sophia substations.

Government has also outlined a series of plans to transform the energy sector, including but not limited to, a gas-to-shore facility and the off-grid supply of electricity from renewable energy sources.