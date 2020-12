A family of four is now homeless after a fire destroyed their Eccles, East Bank Demerara house this morning.

The blaze started sometime before 09:00h at the lot 94 CC Eccles house.

INews understands that the fire reportedly started in one of the rooms in the upper flat of the building.

At the time a couple and their two children were home but no one was injured.

Fire fighters were able to contain the blaze from spreading to neighbouring houses.

