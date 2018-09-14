Luxury vehicle owner accused of stealing fuel from GuyOil sent for mental evaluation

A man who was hauled before a City Magistrate on Friday for incurring a debt from the Guyana Oil company (GuyOil) was remanded to prison after he was sent for a mental evaluation.

Saisnarine Persaud admitted to three charges which stated that on September 4 at the Kitty Service Station he incurred a debt of $12,000 by falsely pretending that he was in a position to pay the pump attendant at the said gas station.

Two other charges also stated that on September 5 and September 6 at Providence and Georgetown he also incurred a debt of $30,000 and $15,000 respectively.

According to facts presented in court on Friday, the accused is the registered owner of two vehicles, one of which is a luxury vehicle.

On the days in question Persaud would usually visit the gas stations and order the pump attendants to fill up his gas tank. He would subsequently drive off without paying after this was done.

The court was also informed that the man had just settle a matter of similar nature out the court with the proprietor of another service station located on the East Coast of Demerara.

Further, the accused told the court that prior to the incident he was relieved of his job and as a result he suffered financial difficulties.

“I lost my job and didn’t had money to pay, I’m sorry for what I did, I am really sorry”.

However, after listening to Persaud the Magistrate ordered that the accused be sent for a mental evaluation. Even though the man admitted to the offences he was remanded until he is deemed mentally fit to be prosecuted.

The matter will continue on September, 28.