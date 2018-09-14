Two women listed among Forbes top 10 richest J’can-born athletes

(Jamaica Observer) KINGSTON, Jamaica — Two female athletes are among Forbes top ten richest Jamaican-born sports stars.

Double Olympic champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and former world and Olympic champion Veronica Campbell-Brown made the September edition of the 10 richest Jamaican born athletes list.

According to the report, the number one position belongs to former New York Knicks centre Patrick Ewing, who has a total net worth of US$275 million, while triple world record holder Usain Bolt occupies second spot with a net worth of US$60 million.

The other athletes are: Raheem Sterling (US$53m), who plays for the English national team and Manchester City, in third, followed by explosive West Indies opening batsman Chris Gayle (US$15m).

‘Sub-10 king’ Asafa Powell, the former 100m world record holder, rounds out the top five with an estimated worth of US$6.5 million.

Nesta Carter (US$5.3m), the sixth fastest man in history, is in sixth place.

He is followed by double Olympic champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce in seventh, with a net worth of $4.5m.

Completing the top ten are New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung (US$4.3m), former world and Olympic champion Veronica Campbell-Brown (US$2.6m) and 2011 world 100m champion Yohan Blake (US$2.3m) respectively.