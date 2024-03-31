Lusignan prisoner stabbed by inmate while making ‘girlfriend jokes’

An inmate at the Lusignan Prison was stabbed to death on Saturday afternoon by another prisoner.

Dead is 23-year-old Anthony Prince of Foulis, East Coast Demerara. He was on remand for three counts of armed robbery, and two counts of Break and Enter and Larceny.

His attacker has been identified as Shamar Davis.

The incident occurred at about 14:05h. According to the Guyana Prison Service (GPS), Prince was stabbed in his neck with a piece of mop stick by Davis.

“At the time, they were making jokes about each other’s girlfriend,” the GPS stated.

The injured prisoner was seen by the nurse on duty at the Lusignan penitentiary and was subsequently referred to the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPHC) for further medical treatment. He died at around 14:45h while being treated at the city hospital.

The police were informed, and they are currently investigating the matter.

Meanwhile, 23-year-old Davis of lot 56 ‘B’ Field Sophia, Greater Georgetown, was placed in a separate cell. He too is currently on remand for a robbery charge.

The Officer-in-Charge along with the Welfare Officer are currently engaging the other prisoners about the effects of making the wrong decision, the GPS stated.

Director of Prisons, Nicklon Elliot, expressed condolences to the family of Anthony Prince and will provide support during this time.

