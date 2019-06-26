Lusignan prisoner killed

A man who was on remand at the Lusignan Prison Holding Bay has died as a result of injuries he received during an altercation with another inmate.

Dead is Samuel Little, 23, of Stewartville, West Coast Demerara. He was charged with break and enter and larceny.

Prison Director Gladwin Samuels said the incident occurred yesterday (June 25, 2019). Little was being treated at the prison infirmary but due to the severity of his injuries, he was transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital.

He succumbed to his injuries today.

The offence has been reported to the police and is now an active murder investigation, the Prison Director said.

The suspect is assisting with the investigation. The suspected murder weapon, a piece of wood, has been recovered.