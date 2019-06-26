Handyman remanded for several armed robberies

Cheddie Bacchus, a handyman of Norton Street, Georgetown, was today remanded to prison for several armed robberies.

He appeared before Magistrate Faith McGusty where he pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The first charge alleged that on May 12, 2019 at Cemetery Road, Georgetown while being in company of others and armed with a gun, he robbed Basil Agar of a gold chain worth $150,000 and a cellular phone worth $10,000.

It was further alleged that on the same day and at the same location as the previous charge, while being in the company of another and armed with a gun, he robbed Annette Ferguson of a motorcycle valued at $275,000, a phone valued at $10,000, and $3,000 in cash.

The third charge stated that on June 20, 2019, at Princes Street, Georgetown, while being in the company of another and armed with a gun, he robbed Onika Hinds of a gold chain valued at $46,000.

The last charge stated that on the same day and at the same location as the previous charge, he robbed Ashanti Wilson of a phone valued at $46,000, a gold chain valued at $120,000, and a watch valued at $15,000.

Police Prosecutor Ceon Blackman objected to bail being granted to Bacchus, saying that when the defendant was arrested he admitted in a caution statement to robbing the victims and selling their articles.

The Prosecutor also based his objections on the grounds of the serious nature of the allegations, the penalty the charges attract, and the fact that a gun was used to commit the offences.

Bacchus, while addressing the court, stated, “Is one particular officer keep locking me up. Look at my foot, it ain’t good, I can’t even walk properly much less run. Why would I rob people in my own neighborhood?”

Magistrate McGusty, after listening to both sides, remanded Bacchus to prison until July 3. (Story by Oma Pierre)