Phillip Jhagroo, who was wanted for escaping from the Lusignan Prison in November 2020, has been recaptured.

Jhagroo was found at Ruby, West Coast Demerara (WCD) at around 07:00hrs today.

He will be charged criminally for escaping from lawful custody.

Jhagroo, along with two others, had escaped using a string of bedsheets.

Jhagroo was remanded on May 14, 2019 for allegedly killing his friend Mark Narine, 22.