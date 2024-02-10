LSG name Shamar Joseph as replacement for Mark Wood

(Cricbuzz) Shamar Joseph, the West Indies pacer, has been named as replacement for Mark Wood in the Lucknow Super Giants squad for the upcoming Indian Premier League. Joseph will join LSG for INR 3 Crore. The 24-year-old quick impressed in the recently-concluded Test series against Australia, bagging 13 wickets in the two Tests, including figures of 7-68 in the second innings of the Gabba Test which helped West Indies level the series.

Joseph has featured in only two T20 matches in his career. He was part of the Guyana Amazon Warriors setup in the 2023 edition of the Caribbean Premier League.

The reason for Wood’s unavailability isn’t clear yet. The England pacer was part of LSG in 2022 but couldn’t feature in the competition due to an elbow injury. He played four matches in the 2023 edition, bagging 11 wickets (including a fifer) before pulling out due to personal reasons.

--- ---