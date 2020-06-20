Lowenfield’s elections report ready – GECOM PRO

The Election’s Secretariat at GECOM has confirmed that the Chief Elections Officer’s final election report is completed.

CEO Kieth Lowenfield was expected to submit his report to the GECOM Chair since Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 13:00h. However, this was not done.

Initially, GECOM’s spokesperson Yolanda Ward has indicated to the media that the CEO was served with the Notice of Motion – filed by APNU/AFC supporter Eslyn David, who is seeking to block GECOM from making a declaration of the March 2 elections results – prior to his 13:00h deadline hence it was not submitted.

The submission of the report will pave the way for the People’s Progressive Party/Civic to be declared the winner of the March 2 elections and Irfaan Ali to be sworn in as Guyana’s ninth Executive President. PPP/C secured 15,416 votes more than its main political rival, the caretaker APNU/AFC Coalition.