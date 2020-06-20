Ruling in case seeking to block elections declaration set for Monday

The Court of Appeal will be handing down its decision on the Notice of Motion filed by APNU/AFC supporter, Esyln David, who is seeking to block the Guyana Elections Commission from declaring the final results from the March 2 elections, on Monday.

This was announced today after the Appeal Court heard arguments from the various parties in the matter. The panel presiding over the case comprised of Appellate Judges, Justices Dawn Gregory and Rishi Persaud along with High Court judge, Justice Brassington Reynolds.

The Notice of Motion was filed on Thursday by David minutes before Chief Elections Officer Keith Lowenfield was scheduled to present his final elections report to the GECOM Chair, Justice Claudette Singh at 13:00h the said day.

The submission of the report would have paved the way for the People’s Progressive Party/Civic to be declared the winner of the March 2 elections and Irfaan Ali to be sworn in as Guyana’s ninth Executive President. PPP/C secured 15,416 votes more than its main political rival, the caretaker APNU/AFC Coalition.