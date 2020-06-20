We will continue to stand with Guyanese to have their voices heard – USAID

The international community continues to monitor developments in Guyana’s prolonged electoral process, as the country engages in yet another legal battle – this time to block the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) from making a final declaration of the March 2 elections results.

In a social media post on Friday, Acting Administrator of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), John Barsa, underscored the importance of democracy and the need for Guyanese to have their voices expressed at the March polls heard.

“@USAID believes #DemocracyIs essential to advancing a free, peaceful, and prosperous world and we continue to stand with the people of #Guyana, who want their voices heard,” Barsa said in a tweet.

Back in May during the national recount of the votes cast on March 2, the USAID Administrator (ag) had said his organisation was looking forward to a “swift, credible, and clear” conclusion of the recount process so that concentration can be placed on both the development needs of Guyana and the threat posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The USAID is one of Guyana’s main international donor partner. In fact, the organisation had provided some US$1.7 million (Gy$357 million) last month to mitigate the effects of the COVID-19 outbreak in Guyana and the rest of the Caribbean.