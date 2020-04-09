Lowenfield instructed to rework 156-days recount plan

Chief Elections Officer Keith Lowenfield was today instructed by the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) to rework his initial 156-days national recount plan, taking into consideration a proposal made by Opposition-nominated Commissioners for the activity to be completed in 10-days.

Lowenfield’s 156-days recount plan was widely rejected by a number of stakeholders including the Peoples Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C).

During a meeting today, the Opposition Commissioners’ presented their counter-proposal where they demonstrated how the countrywide recount can be done in a shorter period of time.

Lowenfield’s work-plan had contemplated using three work stations and had allotted two hours each per ballot boxes.

The Opposition GECOM Commissioners’ plan, however, proposes more work stations and less time per ballot boxes so as to fast-track the process.