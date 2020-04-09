Reg. 6 Commander warns against hosting beach activities over Easter weekend

Regional Commander of Region 6, East Berbice-Corentyne, Calvin Brutus, has said that in keeping with efforts currently being made to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, hosting of any event at the Number 63 Beach over the Easter weekend will not be allowed.

According to Commander Brutus, he has received information about the planning of events over the weekend at the beach; and warned that certain activities are prohibited at this time.

Under the Ministry of Public Health, emergency measures to aid in the prevention of COVID-19, restrictions were placed on any social activities from period of April 3 to May 3, 2020. Among the restrictions stated is “No water sports or recreational activities shall be allowed on any river, creek or internal waters.”

The commander was quoted by DPI as saying: “I wish to let them know under the arrangements for the curfew these activities are prohibited, as it encourages large gatherings of persons. Large gatherings will allow the transmission of the coronavirus, as a result, it is a prohibited activity and one which cannot be allowed to happen throughout this period.”

The number 63 Beach is a tourism spot for Easter Monday, where over approximately 20,000 persons from all across the country and abroad usually converge.

The Senior Officer is also encouraging persons to stay at home, practice social distancing, frequently wash and sanitise hands.