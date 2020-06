Chief Elections Officer Keith Lowenfield has submitted his tabulation of the 10 electoral districts to Chair of Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), this morning.

This marks the completion of the second stage of the four-part process.

GECOM Chair, Retired Justice Claudette Singh will now present the report to the Commissioners of GECOM where it will be deliberated before making a final declaration.

The final declaration is expected to be made on or before June 16.