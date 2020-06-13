UPDATED: 105-Y-O among 3 Palms residents recovered from COVID-19

Three of the 10 residents of The Palms Geriatric Home, who had tested positive for

the novel coronavirus, have fully recovered.

This is according to the Social Protection Ministry in a statement today. It was noted that one of the recovered residents is 105-years old woman.

According to the Ministry, these three recovered residents will soon be integrated with the other residents at the institution.

Meanwhile, the remaining seven COVID-19 infected residents recovering are being monitored in accordance with the strict control measures implemented by the Ministry of Health.

It was noted that all positive cases are quarantined in a separate ward.

On May 1, Bhaneshwar Ramdial was the first resident of the Palms Geriatric Home to die from the disease.

The elderly man was admitted to the Georgetown Public Hospital after he was suspected of having the virus. It was reported that he presented with all of the symptoms and because of his age and other factors, those symptoms became severe. He died just a few hours after he was admitted a patient at the hospital.

A test conducted posthumously revealed that the elderly Ramdial was positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19). However, the Public Health Ministry did not make the death public until May 5 – four days after.

Meanwhile, a second resident at the Palms, 87-year-old Daymon John, became Guyana’s 12th COVID-19 death after he died on May 30 also at the GPHC.

The Social Protection Ministry said in the missive today that due to rigorous screening of

residents and staff, there have been no new cases since May 23.

The Home, which falls under the purview of the Social Protection Ministry, provides 24

hour nursing care for elderly residents.