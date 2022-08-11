Low-Income Houses at Great Diamond on track to be completed for Cricket Carnival

–all proceeds from renting to assist low-income homeowners

Construction for a number of two-bedroom low-income homes at Great Diamond, East Bank Demerara, which will be used to accommodate visitors of the inaugural Cricket Carnival is moving apace.

Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues and Head of the Guyana Police Force Special Branch, Errol Watts inspected the site on Wednesday to discuss security measures for the area. Director of Projects at the Central Housing and Planning Authority, Omar Narine; Deputy Director of Projects, Intakab Indarjeet and other senior technical staff were also present.

“The police are here to ensure that the sites are well secured and so that visitors who are coming here will feel safe in occupying one of these houses during that time,” the Minister stated.

Each two-bedroom home spans twenty feet (20 ft) in width and thirty feet (30 ft) in length or a total of six hundred square feet (600 sq ft). It also includes living, dining and kitchen quarters.

All proceeds gathered from renting the units will be used as down payments to assist low-income earners, who will subsequently be allocated the units.

Minister Rodrigues highlighted that the low-income homes are strategically positioned to the benefit of both Carnival goers, as well as, the beneficiaries of the Ministry’s housing programme, since it is bordered by the Eccles to Great Diamond Four-lane Highway on the north; the new Eccles to Great Diamond Interlink road on the west and the East Bank Public Road towards the east.

“From the moment that this highway is completed and commissioned the value of these properties will skyrocket, improving their net worth and ensuring that the President’s vision of equitable distribution and equal opportunity for all income earners [is achieved],” said the Minister, who also inspected works at the highway during the visit.

Additionally, the housing project fosters economic growth through the provision of employment opportunities for skilled and unskilled workers. Contracts for the homes were awarded to twenty five contractors and approximately 1,000 persons are currently employed under the project.

The homes are at various stages of completion, however all units are expected to be completed in time for the event.

Cricket Carnival is slated for September 16 to October 2, 2022. It is being spearheaded by the Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce and the Ministry of Culture Youth and Sport; and coincides with the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) semi-finals which will be held on September 27-28, 2022 and finals on September 30, 2022. (Ministry of Housing and Water)