Lost at sea: Body of missing fisherman recovered, colleague still missing

Some four days after they were reported missing at sea, the body of a fisherman has been recovered while his colleague remains missing.

The two fishermen have been identified as Barat Bissoondial, 45, and Ramdeo Samlall, 49, both of D’Edward Village, West Bank Berbice.

The body of Samlall was this morning found at Belladrum.

Reports are that the men had left home on Friday morning to go fishing but by Saturday night, they did not return home.

As such, their families launched a search party on Sunday however, they did not find the men nor their boat.

As a result, a missing persons’ report was filed.

--- ---