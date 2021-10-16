Linden motorcyclist hospitalised after collision on Mackenzie road

A Linden, Region 10, man is hospitalised with a fractured leg after his motorcycle collided with another on Sir David Rose Avenue, Mackenzie.

Injured is 32-year-old Kevon Griffith of 27 Speightland Mackenzie, Linden. The accident occurred at about 20:00 hours on Friday.

At the time, Griffith was driving motorcycle #CK 6296 while the other motorcycle #CJ 2486 was driven by a so far unknown person.

Police say the two motorcyclists were proceeding west along the southern side of Sir David Rose Avenue at a fast rate of speed when they lost control and collided with each other and ended up into a nearby trench on the southern side of the said road.

As a result, Griffith received injuries. He was picked up in a conscious condition by public-spirited citizens and taken to Mackenzie Public Hospital where he was seen by a doctor on duty and later transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital suffering from a fractured right leg.

The driver of motorcycle CJ 2486 fled the scene of the accident.

The matter was reported and the investigation is in process.