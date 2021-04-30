Linden man wanted for murdering girlfriend

Shaquawn Alleyne, 19, is wanted by the police for questioning in relation to the murder of Shonette Dover at Canvas City, Wismar, Linden between April 3 and 30, 2021.

Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of Shaquawn Alleyne is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers 444-3406, 444-3297, 444-3351, 444-3512 444-24429, 442-0759, 225-3650, 226-1928, 911 or the nearest police station.

Dover, 21, who was reported missing earlier this month. Her body was today found in a shallow grave in the yard of the Alleyne, who was her boyfriend.

The victim’s 15-year-old sister was witness to the crime. Police said detectives contacted the 15-year-old sister of the missing woman and at about 23:35hrs on Thursday, they interviewed the child.

Police said “detectives – in the presence of a Child Care and Probation Officer – at Wismar Police Station Criminal Investigation Department, subjected her to a video interview, during which she was told of an allegation, cautioned in accordance with the Judges Rules and provided a statement.”

The teen was reportedly present the night her sister was murdered.

Police said information provided alleges that on the night the victim went missing, her boyfriend was oiling “his brownish gun in their living room”.

He then pointed the gun at the victim who told him “he like play and he should put away that thing.”

The teen said she then heard a sound like a squib and he (suspect) said “oh shoots, I shoot that girl.”

The sister said she saw Shonette’s mouth opened and blood on her face.

The teen said she told the suspect “let’s take her hospital” and he said “no she dead already”.

The teen said she and the man then went to his father and told him what transpired.

His father told him “don’t tell (me) stupidness, why (you) playing with the gun?”

They subsequently left and collected a spade, dug a hole aback the house where the victim was buried. The suspect then hid the gun.

In the wee hours of this morning, on the teen’s directions, ranks went into action and dug up the area about four feet down during which they stumbled upon the body of a female, partly decomposed.

Due to the decomposed state of the body, it was difficult to see any marks of violence on the most exposed parts of the body.

It was escorted to the Linden Hospital Complex and pronounced dead on arrival at 03:50hrs and is now at the mortuary where it is being stored awaiting PME.

The 15-year-old was placed into custody pending investigations.

The father of the suspect was arrested and placed in custody pending investigations.

Meanwhile, the suspect was reportedly involved in numerous search parties for his girlfriend. He even made social media posts begging persons to help in finding her.