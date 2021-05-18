Linden man wanted for manslaughter surrenders to police

Kevin Adams, 26, of Victoria Alley, Wismar, Linden, Region Ten (Upper Demerara-Berbice) today turned himself in to police custody after a wanted bulletin was issued for his arrest in relation to the death of Samuel De Souza, whose body was found on March 6, 2021, at Lot 50 Victory Valley, Wismar, Linden.

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) had issued the wanted bulletin yesterday.

Today, Adams was arrested after he turned himself over to the ranks at Wismar Police Station. He is presently in custody for manslaughter.

It was reported that on the day in question, De Souza had an altercation with a female, who along with her daughter had confronted him.

He subsequently ran away through a track leading to his home but some thirty minutes afterwards, two men came out of the said track and told the woman and her daughter that De Souza was dead.

The Police were contacted and De Souza was found lying in the track in front of his home. A wooden-handled spear was observed resting on the deceased’s body with what appeared to be blood. Three knives and a screwdriver were found in the waist of the deceased’s pants.

His mouth and right ear had what appeared to be blood oozing from same. There were superficial bruises seen on the exposed parts of his body. Following the incident, the two females were arrested but were later released.