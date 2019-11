Shawn Dover, of Blueberry Hill Squatting Area, Wismar, Linden, was sentenced to two years imprisonment for the unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Dover, who was arrested at the Mabura Police Outpost yesterday, appeared before Magistrate Wanda Fortune at the Linden Magistrates’ Court this morning.

He pleaded guilty to the charges and as such was sentenced to serve two years in jail.