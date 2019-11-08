Another person arrested for possession of stolen vehicle parts

Another person has been arrested for having in his possession a large quantity of vehicle parts, suspected to be stolen of unlawfully obtained.

Police ranks in Regional Police Division Four, acting on intelligence, swooped down on the premises of the Sarah Johanna, East Bank Demerara resident early this morning.

A search of the premises found a large quantity of pitbull minibus parts.

The suspect was arrested and is cooperating with investigators.

On November 6, police arrested 13 persons in connection with a similar crime.