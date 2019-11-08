Serial robber jailed for 1 year

Chris Pollard, 19, who has faced a string of robbery charges, appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts on Thursday and was sentenced to one year in prison.

Pollard, of Lot 46 D’Urban Street, Georgetown, appeared before Magistrate Annette Singh, who handed down the sentence.

The teen had initially denied the latest charge which stated that on September 13, 2019, at Camp Street, Georgetown, while being in the company of others, he robbed Sachin Narine of a phone valued $45,000.

The prosecution contended that at around 17:30h, the Narine was walking along Camp Street, Georgetown, talking on his phone when Pollard approached him and device.

According to the prosecution, Narine followed Pollard, who had joined a group of two others.

Narine asked for his phone, but was told “Don’t do nothing before we do you something”.

The victim then raised an alarm and two cops in the vicinity responded and gave chase.

Earlier this year, Pollard was before the court on several robbery charges, including a robbery with violence charge and was released on bail.

In March, he faced five robbery charges.

Last year, he was also charged with stealing his father’s gun and ammunition, but the charges were dropped after the elder Pollard told the court that he no longer wished to offer evidence.