Linden man dies after 2 trucks collide at Aurora Gold Mines

A truck driver is now dead following a collision with another truck on a hill at the Aurora Gold Mines in Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).

Dead is Joseph Licorish, a 47-year-old resident of West Watooka, Wismar, Linden.

The accident occurred at about 10:20h today. At the time, Licorish was driving motor lorry #TL-001 and proceeding north, descending a hill fully loaded with stones in the tray.

While in the vicinity of an open mining pit area, he collided with motor lorry #TL 19, which was proceeding south up the hill around a slight bend, also fully loaded with stones in the tray.

According to police reports, it is alleged by the driver of motor lorry #TL 19, Nigel Denny, that he saw motor lorry #TL 001 approaching him at a fast rate and swerving into his lane. On seeing that, he then pulled to his left to avoid a collision but due to the short distance, the front portion of motor lorry #TL 001, collided with the right side front portion of his motor lorry, causing it to flip on its left side. As a result of the collision, both drivers received injuries. The entire cabin of motor lorry #TL 001 was dislodged with the driver pinned inside.

The now-dead driver was pulled out of the cabin by other workers and was rushed to the Aurora Health Center, along with Denny, where they were both seen and examined by a doctor on duty, who pronounced Joseph Licorish dead on arrival.

The surviving driver, a 41-year-old resident from Georgetown, was treated at the said institution for injuries to his head and body and his condition is listed as stable. Both the deceased and Denny were dashed to Georgetown.

Police say CCTV cameras were seen mounted some distance away on a tower and the footage will be reviewed and analyzed as investigations continue.

