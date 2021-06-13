Linden man arrested after 118g ganja found in his fanny pack

Police on Saturday arrested a 31-year-old man after he was found in possession of 118 grams of cannabis at Co-op Crescent, MacKenzie, Linden.

The discovery was made sometime around 14:30h when Anti-Crime Patrol ranks observed the 31-year-old suspect acting in a suspicious manner.

As the cops approached him, the man fled. This led the ranks to give chase and the suspect was cornered at the MacKenzie Market.

Police then carried out a search on his person and a quantity of seeds, leaves and stems suspected to be cannabis was found in a black plastic bag that was in a black fanny pack that the suspect was wearing around his shoulders.

The man denied ownership but was cautioned, arrested and escorted to MacKenzie Police Station with the suspected cannabis which was weighed and it amounted to 118 grams.

The suspect was placed in custody pending charges.