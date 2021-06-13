4 arrested for attempting to rob businessman; axe, knife found

Four persons are now in police custody after they attempted to rob a city businessman last week.

Police said an intelligence-led sting operation on Thursday led to the arrest of a 23-year-old male in the Campbellville area for the attempted robbery.

During his arrest, ranks searched the suspect and unearthed an axe and knife. He was told of the allegation and cautioned, and he decided to cooperate with the police.

He then led the police to John Smith Street, Campbellville, Georgetown where a second suspect was arrested in front of his yard.

A search was conducted on his motorcycle and home during which 12 grams of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis sativa were found along with two iPhones that are suspected to be stolen.

The two other suspects identified were also in the area and were promptly arrested.

They were all taken to Brickdam Police Station where the first suspect gave a written statement under caution admitting that he was attempting to rob the identified businessman.

He further stated that all those arrested with him were part of the plan to rob the businessman.

Further investigations in progress.