Linden house rented by “Spoil Child” gutted by fire

A fire of unknown origin on Saturday morning destroyed a two-storey house located at Fairs Rust, Mackenzie, Linden, Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice).

The house was reportedly being rented by ex-cop Teon Allen, also known as “Spoil Child”. Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire which occurred at about 03:00h.

Allen is a suspected notorious gang leader and well-known criminal character.

Most recently, he was shot after ranks of the Guyana Police Force intercepted the car he was travelling in at Houston, Greater Georgetown. He was last week released on bail after denying a charge of discharging a loaded firearm at an inspector along with illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.