Taxi driver who threatened to kill teacher nabbed

A taxi-driver, Stravo Evans, who had reportedly threatened to kill a teacher and her six children while on bail for possession of an illegal firearm, was nabbed by the police in Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) on Friday.

However, his worries now start as while he was in Region Two, he was jailed in absentia for two years. Now that he is caught, he will be taken to Camp Street Prison to start serving his jail sentence while his threatening language case is pending.

Evans, of Lot 29 James Street, Albouystown, Georgetown, had threatened his former girlfriend, a female teacher, that he would murder her and her children after she refused to continue their relationship. The terrified woman, in fear for her life after receiving several threatening messages on her phone, reported the matter to the police.

She visited the police with the evidence on her phone, petrified that Evans would carry out the act.

Although the police in the capital city were not sure of the man’s location, they dispatched the information about him being a “Person of Interest” to the other regional divisions, seeking assistance from their counterparts.

On Friday afternoon, after receiving a report that Evans travelled through Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) and was making his way to the Essequibo Coast, the police ranks began a cordon and search operation.

At about 15:15h, Police ranks operating in Region Two discovered the man sitting among a pile of water coconuts at the back of a canter, which had been transporting the coconuts to vendors.

He was arrested and handed over to Police in Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) Sub-division A (Georgetown).

According to Regional Commander of Sub-division A (Georgetown), Assistant Police Commissioner, Edgar Thomas, Evans is presently in Police custody pending investigations.