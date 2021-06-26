Lima Sand gets streetlights from CH&PA

The Essequibo Coast community of Lima Sand will soon benefit from the installation of 30 streetlights donated by the Central Housing & Planning Authority (CH&PA) to make the community safer and roadways easily accessible at night.

The lights were handed over to the community on the sidelines of the Ministry of Housing and Water’s “Dream Realised” housing drive that was held in Anna Regina on Friday.

Housing Minister Collin Croal, Miniter within the Housing Ministry Susan Rodrigues, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of CH&PA Sherwyn Greaves, Region Two Chairperson Vilma De Silva, and a member of the Lima Sands CDC were at the simple handing over ceremony.

During his address at Housing Drive, Minister Croal said “Earlier this year a request was made by the community for the street lamps, road rehabilitation works, and transportation. Through an inter-Ministry intervention, these promises will be fulfilled by the Ministry of Public Works as they have undertaken to carry out the road rehabilitation works.”

He further stated that he is pleased that the CH&PA was able to deliver on this promise in such a short space of time. He added that this is a clear indication of the Ministry’s commitment to building wholesome communities with all the necessary amenities.

Meanwhile, Mr. Mahase of the Lima Sand CDC expressed his gratitude to the agency for the timely donation as it will benefit some 1200 residents.

The street lamps will be installed throughout the Lima Sand community. Residents have expressed appreciation to the Central Housing and Planning Authority for fulfilling their request.