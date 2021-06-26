“One Eye” on run after beating Bushlot man

Police in Berbice are on the hunt for a Bushlot, Corentyne man known as “One Eye”, who injured another villager.

The injured man has been identified as Pooran Prashad, 39-year-old farmer, also of Bushlot Village.

According to police reports, Prashad received information that the suspect was spreading rumours of him around the village. As a result, the victim confronted the suspect sometime around 18:00h on Friday and an argument ensued.

The suspect ran into the Prashad’s yard and armed himself with a 2×4 piece of wood and dealt the 39-year-old man several lashes about his right forearm, causing him to receive multiple injuries.

Prashad reported the matter to the Whim Police Station and was escorted to the Port Mourant Public Hospital for medical treatment and was later transferred and admitted to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital.

Investigations are ongoing.