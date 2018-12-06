Life imprisonment for man found guilty of raping toddler

A man was on Thursday afternoon sentenced to life imprisonment by Justice Jo-Ann Barlow at the High Court for the rape of a one-year-old toddler.

Rodney Kurtzious was recently found guilty of the crime by an 11-1 jury, however sentencing was deferred.

At sentencing, Justice Barlow told Kurtzious that the crime is one of the worst she has ever seen and as such handed down the hefty sentence. The accused will be eligible for parole after spending 25 years in prison.

Kurtzious had previously denied that on July 27, 2017, in the county of Demerara, he sexually penetrated the toddler who is a relative.

The accused was unrepresented while the State Counsel Seeta Bishundial appeared for the prosecution.