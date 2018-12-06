Police Constable slapped with possession of illegal ammo charge

A 30-year-old rank of the Guyana Police Force (GPF), who landed himself in court on Thursday, was slapped with a charge of having unlicenced ammunition in his possession.

The Police Constable, Romel Cato of West Bank Berbice stood before Georgetown Magistrate Faith McGusty and pleaded not guilty to the charge which alleged that on December 1, 2018, at Brickdam, Georgetown, he had in his possession 18 rounds of .223 ammunition along with one round of .32 ammunition without being the licenced firearm holder.

Police Prosecutor Seon Blackman made objections to bail being granted citing the seriousness of the charge as well as the nature and the penalty which the charge attracts.

An unrepresented Cato was however granted $100,000 bail by Magistrate McGusty.

He is expected to make his next court appearance on December 14, 2018.