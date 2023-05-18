LGE 2023: GECOM receives 11 applications for observer status

Ahead of the Local Government Elections (LGE) being contested next month, the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has received almost a dozen applications from local groups seeking observer status.

Last month, in accordance with Section 145 B of the Local Authorities (Elections) Act, Chapter 28:03, GECOM had put out a call for local groups and organizations to apply for observer status ahead of Local Government Elections 2023.

Accordingly, GECOM has received those applications, and the application window has since closed.

GECOM Public Relations Officer (PRO) Yolanda Ward confirmed to this publication on Wednesday that 11 applications were received during that application period, and these are currently being processed.

There are a number of criteria that groups wishing to observe elections must follow. Among them is familiarity and experience with electoral laws and processes. Groups should have previous experience in election monitoring, and be able to maintain impartiality while conducting their duties.

Other criteria are the presence of interpersonal skills (e.g. capacity of balanced judgement, ability to work in teams, ability to cope with difficult situations, respect for diverse attitudes, good communication skills, readiness to work in a multi-cultural environment); Ability to maintain professional independence and strict impartiality in the conduct of duties; and demonstrated commitment to democracy and human rights.

In February of this year, Local Government and Regional Development Minister Nigel Dharamlall set Monday, June 12, 2023 as the date for the holding of the much-anticipated and long overdue LGE in Guyana.

GECOM has already been in preparation mode over the past few months as it gears up for the long overdue elections.

