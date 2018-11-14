LGE 2018: PPP takes 188 seats out of 261 in Region 6 in landslide victory

Of the 261 seats which were available through the 18 Neighbourhood Democratic Councils (NDC) and three towns in the Region 6 – Corriverton, New Amsterdam and Rose Hall – the Alliance For Change (AFC) was able to secure one seat while the A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) won 73 and the PPP, 188.

This is why the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) is claiming a landslide victory in East Berbice-Corentyne.

The PPP won two of the three towns; Rose Hall and Corriverton. In Corriverton, the PPP won 14 of the 16 seats with the other two went to APNU, and in Rose Hall, the PPP claimed 11 seats and APNU, five.

In New Amsterdam, the AFC claimed its only seat in the region and the APNU won 10. The PPP copped three. APNU, however, lost two seats since it previously held 12.

Meanwhile, both the PPP and the APNU won one each of the two new NDCs. The Plegtanker/Koortbradt NDC on the East Bank of Berbice saw APNU getting five seats and the PPP three, while at the Wyburg/Carracas NDC in West Canje saw the PPP receiving four seats and APNU, two.

The Crabwood Creek NDC saw the PPP taking all 14 seats and at the 52-74 NDC, they took 17 seats and APNU one. The 51/Good Hope NDC saw five seats going to APNU and nine to the PPP.

At the Maida/Tarlogy NDC, the PPP claimed eight seats while the APNU copped two. The APNU got six seats at the Bushlot/Adventure NDC with the PPP securing eight.

In the Black Bush Polder NDC, the PPP won 17 seats and APNU, one; while at the Hogsty/Lancaster NDC, the APNU secured 12 seats and the PPP, two.

The Massindonia/Joppa NDC saw the PPP winning five seats and APNU seven, while at the Whim/Bloom Field NDC the PPP won 13 seats and APNU only securing one.

The PPP won 13 seats in the Johns/Port Mourant NDC and an individual candidate Orin McDourga the remaining seat. The Kinlcoy/Hamphire NDC saw the PPP taking all 14 seats. The party also took a clean sweep in the Kinyre/Bolem NDC which has 16 seats available.

The Fyrish/Gibraltar NDC saw APNU winning 10 seats and the PPP eight.

The PPP also claimed victory in both of the NDCs in East Canje. At the Canefield/Enterprise NDC, the Party secured 15 seats and APNU one, while at the Ordanance/Fortlands NDC, the PPP secured 12 and APNU claimed two.

On the East Bank of Berbice at the Enfield/New Dow Park NDC, the PPP won 11 seats and APNU winning five. Only 43.5 per cent of the 91,475 voters turned out at this year’s LGE. However, it represented a higher voter turnout for Region Six at Local Government Elections that in 2016.